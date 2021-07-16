STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday Sells 8,874 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $1,116,615.42.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

