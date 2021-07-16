Stabilize (STBZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $985.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stabilize has a market cap of $117,862.09 and approximately $985.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Stabilize Profile

STBZ is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stabilize using one of the exchanges listed above.

