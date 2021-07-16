StableUSD Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00799207 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.