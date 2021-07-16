Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $67.87 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,757,540 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

