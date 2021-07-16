STAG Industrial, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 295.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

STAG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 1,093,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

