Stakenet Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $32,116.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00363777 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001446 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,966,953 coins and its circulating supply is 118,427,915 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.