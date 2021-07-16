Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO Sells $4,140,838.68 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO George Wehlitz sold 210,837 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,140,838.68.
Shares of STMP opened at $324.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.98.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.
