Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO Sells $4,140,838.68 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO George Wehlitz sold 210,837 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,140,838.68.

Shares of STMP opened at $324.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

