Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMPR remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29. Standard Metals Processing has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

