Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

SGU stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

