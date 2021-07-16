Starbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

