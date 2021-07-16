Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

