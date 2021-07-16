Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
