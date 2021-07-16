State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 3.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of State Street worth $39,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

