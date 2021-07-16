Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $24.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.23. The company had a trading volume of 588,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,437. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $261.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 225.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

