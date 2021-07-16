Stephen Furlong Sells 2,473 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00.
NYSE KO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.40. 14,737,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
