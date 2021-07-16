Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 9,531 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30.

Stephen K. M.D. Klasko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20.

TFX stock traded up $14.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.32. The company had a trading volume of 683,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

