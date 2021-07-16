Stephens Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $460.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $420.22. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.