Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,500 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 826,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

