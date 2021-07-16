Steven M. Weddell Sells 25,976 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56.

FTCV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,911. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

