Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,608 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WNS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $80.90 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.