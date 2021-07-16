Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

