Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

PHO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

