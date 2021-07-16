Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,531 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 410.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.11.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

