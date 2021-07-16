Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,787 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.05% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

BJK stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.