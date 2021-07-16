Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,677 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.