Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $21.49 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

