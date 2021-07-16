Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.