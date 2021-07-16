Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.65 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

