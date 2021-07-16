Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 251.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

