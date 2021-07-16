Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.