Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.71 Million Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Inseego worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.40 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

