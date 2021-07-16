Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,308 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

