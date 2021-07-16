Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

