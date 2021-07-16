Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 31,600 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.