Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

