Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,640 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 492,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

