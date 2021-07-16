Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,382 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

