Stifel Financial Corp Sells 548 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NYSE UI opened at $297.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.64. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

