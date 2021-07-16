Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,329 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $102.10.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

