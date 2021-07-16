Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 16th (AA, ALL, AOUT, COUP, CTTOF, DHC, DLG, ESEA, EXPN, FNV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 16th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. Truist Securities currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $55.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.