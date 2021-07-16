Stock Traders Buy High Volume of 1Life Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,178 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,436.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

