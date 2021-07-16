Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,994 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,508% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $51.47 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

