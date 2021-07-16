STRAKS Market Capitalization Reaches $42,448.77 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $42,448.77 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,728.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.10 or 0.05976103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.01404547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00389426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00131033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00615065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00396576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00297701 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.