Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 23,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,110. Straumann has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

