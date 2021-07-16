Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,782.17

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,782.17 and last traded at $1,782.17, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,759.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,565.46.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.