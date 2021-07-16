Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.04 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $93.04 million and $129.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00817365 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,381 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,206 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.