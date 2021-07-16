Student Coin (STC) One Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.43 million and $1.25 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00801126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,313,531,179 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

