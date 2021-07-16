Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Purchases $236,400.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Olivier Rabiller purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

