Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the June 15th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.62. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

