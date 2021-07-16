Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$64.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5199994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

