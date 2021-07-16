Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

